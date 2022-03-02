© 2022 90.5 WESA
On Ash Wednesday, Pittsburgh worshippers reflect on Lent, the pandemic and war in Ukraine

90.5 WESA | By Maria Anto
Published March 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
1 of 6  — AshestoGo (1).jpg
Parishioner Elena Swann receives a blessing from Rev. Canon Natalie Hall on Ash Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Squirrel Hill.
Maria Anto
2 of 6  — AshestoGo (2).jpg
Rev. Canon Natalie Hall distributes ashes in Squirrel Hill as part of the Ashes to Go program.
Maria Anto
3 of 6  — AshestoGo (4).jpg
Rev. Canon Natalie Hall says the pandemic said she's thinking about her two young daughters on this Ash Wednesday. "This morning I put ashes on their foreheads and said the words 'from dust you were made, and to dust you shall return.' And anyone who's ever held a baby or taken care of a child has a strong recognition of how fragile people's bodies can be. And the pandemic drove that point home."
Maria Anto
4 of 6  — AshestoGo (3).jpg
Brian Nuckols receives ashes in the sign of the cross at the Ashes to Go event on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Maria Anto
5 of 6  — AshestoGo.LentenService.jpg
Rev. Canon Natalie Hall blesses Shahnaz Alam-Denlinger on the corner of Forbes and Murray avenues in Squirrel Hill.
Maria Anto
6 of 6  — AshestoGo.jpg
"From dust you were made, to dust you shall return" is a biblical reference to Genesis 3:19. Many Christian denominations mark the start of Lent by having ashes placed in the sign of the cross on their forehead.
Maria Anto

Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent for Christians. The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh held ashes-to-go events throughout the region. The season is traditionally one of reflection, and worshippers received ashes in the shape of the cross on their foreheads at walk-up locations across the region.

In Squirrel Hill, Rev. Canon Natalie Hall from the Church of the Redeemer said this tradition is especially meaningful for parishioners as they enter the third year of a pandemic, and watch the war in Ukraine.

“This is a time in the church year where we acknowledge that we are, in fact, fragile people that need care and gentleness and caution,” Hall said. “We have, in the midst of all that, a God who graces us and blesses us and holds us and loves us.”

Brian Nuckols, Squirrel Hill, received his ashes at one of the events Wednesday. He said the conflict in Ukraine is at the forefront of his thoughts.

“[I’m] hoping we can come together, and from all different faiths and connect around some of the shared principles we have around peace and love and connection,” Nuckols said.

On Sunday, there will be an interfaith service at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland in solidarity with the Ukrainian community.

