On Ash Wednesday, Pittsburgh worshippers reflect on Lent, the pandemic and war in Ukraine

Today is Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent for Christians. The Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh held ashes-to-go events throughout the region. The season is traditionally one of reflection, and worshippers received ashes in the shape of the cross on their foreheads at walk-up locations across the region.

In Squirrel Hill, Rev. Canon Natalie Hall from the Church of the Redeemer said this tradition is especially meaningful for parishioners as they enter the third year of a pandemic, and watch the war in Ukraine.

“This is a time in the church year where we acknowledge that we are, in fact, fragile people that need care and gentleness and caution,” Hall said. “We have, in the midst of all that, a God who graces us and blesses us and holds us and loves us.”

Brian Nuckols, Squirrel Hill, received his ashes at one of the events Wednesday. He said the conflict in Ukraine is at the forefront of his thoughts.

“[I’m] hoping we can come together, and from all different faiths and connect around some of the shared principles we have around peace and love and connection,” Nuckols said.

On Sunday, there will be an interfaith service at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland in solidarity with the Ukrainian community.