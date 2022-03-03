In solidarity with Ukraine, Pittsburgh church sends money from pierogi sales to relief efforts

When Russia first began its invasion of Ukraine, Father Ihor Hohosha said he felt frozen.

“I couldn’t see, do, anything,” Hohosha said. “It was a lot of pain.”

Hohosha, who serves both St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Brighton Heights, as well as St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in McKees Rocks, is a native Ukrainian. Originally from Lviv, in western Ukraine, Hohosha has been in the United States for 15 years but still has family in his home country.

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA Father Ihor Hohosha of St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Brighton Heights puts up the "peace" sign. Hohosha still has family in Ukraine, including his brother who has stayed in the country to fight the Russian invasion.

“My brother is now on his way to the frontline of the conflict,” he said. “He said, ‘Pray for me.’ He is getting ready to fight for Ukraine.”

Another way to help

Each week in the basement of St. George’s, there’s a flurry of activity as parishioners prepare and sell homemade pierogies. Typically, the funds help church operations. But now, most of the revenue will be sent to help the people of Ukraine. The congregation will also help fulfill item and equipment requests, which will be sent through the Polish border to the Ukrainians.

“I hope that war will come to an end because war cannot be endless,” Hohosha said. “I said to the people: ‘Do your best. Stand with Ukraine. Support each other. Try to help with everything you can.’”

In recent days, the church’s voicemail has been full of messages of support from around Pittsburgh and neighboring states. Hohosha said during one evening service, a man named William, who normally doesn’t attend the church, came to be with the congregation.

Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA Each week in the basement of St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood, congregants make and sell pierogis. Typically the funds help support church operations, but now most will be donated to Ukrainian relief efforts.

“He came and said, ‘I cannot be home and watch it. I have to be with Ukrainians. I have to pray with Ukrainians.’”

While Hohosha admits it’s been difficult to deliver sermons recently, he sees hope in scripture.

“I believe in the resurrection. I know that after crucifixion will be resurrection,” he said. “Ukraine is being crucified now, but … I am believing in the new day and believing in a new start for Ukrainian people in Ukraine.”

On Sunday, there will be an interfaith prayer service in solidarity with Ukraine. Organized by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, it will begin at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

