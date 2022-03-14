Allentown will host the 2022 Pennsylvania Latino Convention

The fifth annual Pennsylvania Latino Convention is coming to Allentown this fall.

Organizers made the announcement Friday afternoon at the Renaissance Allentown Hotel, which will be the site of the conference. It’s the first time Allentown will host the event that discusses Latino life and issues in the commonwealth.

Previous locations have included Bethlehem, Lancaster and Reading.

Norman Bristol Colon, the convention’s founder and chairman, said part of the reason Allentown was selected is it plays an important role in elections.

“I don’t think anyone can win Pennsylvania without going through Allentown and coming out of Allentown strong,” he said.

Bristol Colon said Allentown has a growing and diverse population — 54 percent of residents identify as Hispanic, according to the 2020 Census.

And Bristol Colon says the city is moving ahead economically.

“It’s a city that is coming back,” he said. “You know, it’s like the comeback kid.”

The convention will be held Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

A full agenda is in the works, including a Latina women’s conference, a health equity summit and summits on education and young Latinos, according to Bristol Colon.

