In Downtown Pittsburgh, demonstrators rally for abortion rights

Demonstrators are gathering outside the downtown City County Building this evening to protest the news of a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn the abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade .

The crowd chanted phrases including “They say no choice, we say pro-choice” and called for a “mass movement to codify abortion into law .”

Jesse Shussett, an organizer with the demonstration, said the news from the Supreme Court wasn’t surprising, considering the appointment of three conservative judges by former President Donald Trump.

“[Rules governing access to abortion are] getting more and more stringent,” Shussett said. “We knew it was going to come. Ultimately, it was just a matter of when.”

Currently Pennsylvania law says abortion is allowed up to the 24th week of pregnancy , with some situationally-specific rules. On Tuesday, both Democratic and Republican candidates for state and national offices responded according to party lines on the issue.

Part of Tuesday’s demonstration, Shussett said, was to collectively organize to “fight back against this” with women, non-binary and queer Pittsburghers.

The group is gathering near the intersection of Liberty Ave and Wood Street to hear from more speakers pic.twitter.com/P0XTMhFsbP — Julia Zenkevich (@juliazenkevich) May 3, 2022

“It’s a class struggle problem,” they said. “This affects working people more than anyone else. Those that have the money will ultimately be able to have the access that they need to be able to get an abortion. The working people that won’t be able to access that are so heavily impacted.”

The rally will include speakers before a brief march through downtown.