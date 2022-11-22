Smithfield Street homeless shelter remains open, as new facility struggles with supply chain delays

A highly anticipated five-story homeless shelter Downtown remains shuttered by supply-chain problems, months after it was originally slated to open. And as temperatures fall, local officials are offering temporary fixes.

Linda Metropulos, board chair of Second Avenue Commons, confirmed to WESA that “supply-chain disruptions have contributed to the delay in the opening of the Second Avenue Commons.” She declined to provide specifics. In a statement last week, Allegheny County noted the facility had not yet passed the final inspections required for occupancy.

Construction projects often open later than planners initially estimate. And while the global supply chain crisis has shown signs of easing, experts suggest things won’t return to pre-pandemic normalcy this year. Costs for some products — such as aluminum, copper and steel conduit — remain at all-time highs amid shortages.

A Marketplace report found that some construction companies are combining products from different manufacturers in an effort to bring buildings online.

Delivery delays are another result of the supply chain crisis which, combined with a growing shortage of laborers, make it harder to complete projects on time.

PNC is leading the construction of Second Avenue Commons, but did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

When WESA toured Second Avenue Commons in September, it was clear that there was work left to do before the facility could be occupied. Sink and shower fixtures were not yet installed, some rooms still needed furniture, and lighting fixtures were missing in some areas.

The facility was initially expected to open during the summer. Then the date was pushed back to September, then October. Earlier this month, officials announced that doors would finally open by Tuesday, Nov. 15 — the date on which winter shelters in the county open each year. But the center missed that deadline as well, and Allegheny County officials announced last week that Smithfield United Church of Christ would open “while Second Avenue Commons goes through final inspections.”

The Smithfield church has previously been used as a winter shelter, but earlier this year the county said it would direct those in need to the Second Avenue facility instead.

For the foreseeable future, the county will continue to offer shelter at 620 Smithfield Street from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days per week. According to Allegheny County Department of Human Services, additional cots were brought into the building to operate the shelter last week. For now, the Smithfield shelter will also offer meals, showers and laundry access. Pittsburgh Mercy’s Operation Safety Net and Community Human Services Corporation will provide those services.

But while the shelter can accommodate 20 women and 50 men each night, that’s considerably fewer than what the Second Avenue Commons facility promises.

The 45,000-square-foot facility will have space for 95 bunkbeds year-round, and 135 beds in the winter. In addition, the facility has 43 dorm-style rooms with bed, microwave and mini-fridge for those needing to stay long-term. Unlike some other shelters, Second Avenue Commons will also accept and care for pets. Residents will be able to access an in-house pharmacy and certain medical treatments.

Local officials have prioritized finding solutions for the issue amid a deficit of affordable housing in Pittsburgh. City Council awarded $1.2 million to groups serving the homeless earlier this month.

According to a recent count done by Allegheny County, 650 people were experiencing homelessness in September, and 200 of those people had no shelter.

County officials said last week that people seeking services at the Smithfield Street shelter could have an easier time transitioning into the Second Avenue shelter when it does finally open. In a statement, officials said those taking shelter at the Smithfield church will be able to “begin the intake process for Second Avenue Commons so that individuals may be relocated once the occupancy permit is in place.”

But it’s unclear when that will be. Neither County officials nor the private groups managing Second Avenue Commons offered an updated opening timeframe.