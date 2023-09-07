Domestic violence shelter relocates from McKeesport to Pittsburgh's South Side

An emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence is relocating to Pittsburgh's South Side from downtown McKeesport; it will start housing people during the week of Sept.18.

Operated by the nonprofit Center for Victims, the new facility’s more central location is easier to reach through public transportation. The shelter will now be in the same building as the Center for Victims’ offices, making it easier for people to receive services, such as therapy and legal advocacy.

The new shelter has six rooms designed for families — each with its own television, bathroom and mini kitchen. This allows families more privacy as they navigate trauma caused by domestic violence.