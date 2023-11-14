© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new website celebrates history of Pittsburgh’s Hill District

90.5 WESA | By Margaret J. Krauss
Published November 14, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Scaffolding lines building on Centre Avenue
Jillian Forstadt
/
90.5 WESA
An image of the Hill District's historic New Granada Theater under renovation.

A website launched Monday aims to be a source of historical information and personal narratives about Pittsburgh’s storied Hill District.

The Hill District Digital History Project is an online venture intended to create a “living collection of stories,” an educational resource, and a way to digitally tour the neighborhood, according to the Hill Community Development Corporation, which led the project in partnership with Professor Aaron Cowan of Slippery Rock University.

The entities worked with two community historians to gather personal accounts about spaces, places, and life in the neighborhood. One of the historians, Renee Wilson, said having a hub for that history is critical, because “fragmented history is like having no history.”

Though the website’s initial focus has been on the neighborhood’s older history, the partners plan to move into more recent history, as well. They envision the site as a place where residents can tell their own stories, rather than having them told by someone else.

Project members plan to work with K-12 students to engage with the material, and community historians will continue to gather personal histories.
Tags
Identity & Community Top Story
Margaret J. Krauss
Margaret J. Krauss is WESA’s senior reporter. She covers development and transportation, and has produced award-winning podcasts on housing, work, and Pittsburgh’s lesser-known history. Before joining the newsroom full time, she covered the challenges facing Pennsylvania cities as a statewide reporter, and spent another life as an assistant editor for National Geographic Kids Magazine in Washington, D.C. She can be reached at mkrauss@wesa.fm.
See stories by Margaret J. Krauss
Load More