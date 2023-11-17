Large crowds, detours anticipated Saturday for Pittsburgh's 'Light Up Night' holiday kickoff

Pittsburgh is kicking off the holiday season with Light Up Night on Saturday.

Tree lightings begin at 5 p.m., starting with the City of Pittsburgh tree lighting at the City-County Building, followed by the UPMC tree lighting in PPG Plaza at 6 p.m., and ending the night on Stanwix Street for the Highmark tree lighting at 7 p.m.

Festivities take place all day, starting with Market Sqaure’s Holiday Market opening at 11 a.m., followed by the Highmark Holiday Block Party at 3 p.m. that includes a light-up dance floor, silent disco, and outdoor firepits.

Live music is scheduled at the Highmark Main Stage, Xfinity Riverside Stage, Sounds of the Season Stage, Cultural District Stage, and City of Pittsburgh Grant Street Stage. Carriage Rides will also be available at City of Pittsburgh Grant Street Stage from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

After the well-known "Tree of Lights" at Point State Park was retired in 2021 after 30 years of service, a new 60-foot-tall display named the "Three Rivers Tree" will be introduced Saturday, holding 22,000 LED lights.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is anticipating large crowds. Plans are in place to work with partnering law enforcement agencies — including the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Port Authority Police and State Park Rangers — to provide uniformed and plainclothes officers throughout the event space.

Expect road closures in the surrounding areas all weekend as following:

Friday from 6 p.m. through Sunday at 3 a.m.



Stanwix Street northbound from Liberty Avenue to Fort Duquesne Boulevard

Penn Avenue Extension from Stanwix Street to Gateway T-station Triangle

Penn Avenue from 6th Street to Stanwix Street (allowing garage traffic)

Fort Duquesne Boulevard westbound from Stanwix Street to 7th Street

Saturday from 4 p.m. through midnight

Fourth Avenue from Stanwix Street to Wood Street

Saturday from 4 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.

Market Square

Forbes Avenue between Stanwix Street and Market Square

Graeme Street between Fifth Avenue and Market Square

Market Street between Fifth Avenue and Market Square

Commonwealth Place past Wyndham Hotel valet to Stanwix Street (garage traffic only, exit only after 4 p.m.)

Fort Duquesne and 6th Street garage (exit only).

Saturday from 6:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard eastbound from 6th Street to 7th Street (*May close as early as 3 p.m., crowd dependent.)

Saturday from 8 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.