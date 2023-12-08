Pitt Volleyball Advances to NCAA Elite Eight

The University of Pittsburgh's women's volleyball team secured their spot in the NCAA Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive season by sweeping Washington State 3-0.

The top-seeded Panthers, led by head coach Dan Fisher, demonstrated their dominance with standout plays from Olivia Babcock's 15 kills, Torrey Stafford's 10 contributions, and Rachel Fairbanks' 31-point assists, all in front of an enthusiastic, sold-out crowd.

With a season record of 28 wins and only 4 losses, Fisher, who has guided the team to five ACC championships in a seven-year span, expressed confidence in this year's squad. The Panthers are now gearing up for a crucial matchup against rival No. 2 seed team, Louisville, on their home court this Saturday afternoon.

The stakes are high for Pitt, as they aim to avenge last year's 3-2 loss to Louisville in the Final Four. The winner will advance to the National Semifinals in Tampa next week.