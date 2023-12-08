© 2023 90.5 WESA
Pitt Volleyball Advances to NCAA Elite Eight

90.5 WESA | By Abby Yoder
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST
Pitt's women's volleyball team secured a spot in the NCAA Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive season with a 3-0 victory against Washington State.

The University of Pittsburgh's women's volleyball team secured their spot in the NCAA Elite Eight for the fourth consecutive season by sweeping Washington State 3-0.

The top-seeded Panthers, led by head coach Dan Fisher, demonstrated their dominance with standout plays from Olivia Babcock's 15 kills, Torrey Stafford's 10 contributions, and Rachel Fairbanks' 31-point assists, all in front of an enthusiastic, sold-out crowd.

With a season record of 28 wins and only 4 losses, Fisher, who has guided the team to five ACC championships in a seven-year span, expressed confidence in this year's squad. The Panthers are now gearing up for a crucial matchup against rival No. 2 seed team, Louisville, on their home court this Saturday afternoon.

The stakes are high for Pitt, as they aim to avenge last year's 3-2 loss to Louisville in the Final Four. The winner will advance to the National Semifinals in Tampa next week.
