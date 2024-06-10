Health needs survey open for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians

Calling all LGBTQ Pennsylvanians!

The 2024 Pennsylvania LGBTQ Health Needs Assessment is now open for responses. It will close in August.

The assessment is a biannual survey that evaluates health needs and disparities among LGBTQ people in the state.

All LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who are 13 or older are encouraged to take the survey, which takes about 25 minutes.

The assessment is funded by the state Department of Health and administered by the Bradbury Sullivan LGBT Community Center and Public Health Management Corporation.

“The purpose of the assessment is to strengthen the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community,” state Health Department Communications Director Barry Ciccocioppo said in an emailed statement. “The assessment aims to fill the void of available research on LGBTQ+ health by identifying health disparities and barriers to care and exploring possible strategies for addressing these issues.”

Bradbury-Sullivan Center did not respond to a request for comment.

The survey collects data on health care experiences, nutrition, exercise, tobacco use, drug and alcohol use, sexual health, mental health and food and housing security.

The 2022 survey collected about 300 responses from Lehigh Valley residents out of the 4,228 total responses.

The results showed that access to HIV prevention and mental health services were key needs amongst the LGBTQ community in the Lehigh Valley.

The full 2022 statewide report can be found on the Bradbury Sullivan website.

Copyright 2024 Lehigh Valley News.