Photos: Pittsburgh celebrates World Refugee Day
Pittsburghers flocked to Schenley Plaza Thursday for the annual World Refugee Day celebration, which included a naturalization ceremony for 16 new U.S. citizens, food and craft vendors from Pittsburgh’s immigrant and refugee communities and live music and dance performances. Local nonprofit Hello Neighbor co-organized the event along with groups including Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS), Acculturation for Justice, Access, and Peace Outreach (AJAPO) and Bethany Christian Services.
Citizenship ceremony participants take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States.
Moments later, 16 new United States citizens celebrate.
A group of children prepares to lead the crowd in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The celebration took place at Schenley Plaza in Oakland.
Organizers said earlier this week that they expected about 1,000 attendees.