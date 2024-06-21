© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Pittsburgh celebrates World Refugee Day

90.5 WESA | By Jakob Lazzaro
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT
People walk between vendor tents at a festival.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA
People mingle and browse food and craft vendors at Pittsburgh's annual World Refugee Day celebration on June 21, 2024.

Pittsburghers flocked to Schenley Plaza Thursday for the annual World Refugee Day celebration, which included a naturalization ceremony for 16 new U.S. citizens, food and craft vendors from Pittsburgh’s immigrant and refugee communities and live music and dance performances. Local nonprofit Hello Neighbor co-organized the event along with groups including Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS), Acculturation for Justice, Access, and Peace Outreach (AJAPO) and Bethany Christian Services.

A group of people take the Oath of Allegiance during the United States citizenship ceremony.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA

Citizenship ceremony participants take the Oath of Allegiance to the United States.

A group of people smiles and claps.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA

Moments later, 16 new United States citizens celebrate.

A group of children prepares to lead a crowd in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA

A group of children prepares to lead the crowd in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

People walk across a grassy park during a festival.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA

The celebration took place at Schenley Plaza in Oakland.

People walk around a grassy park during a festival, with vendors in the background.
Jakob Lazzaro
/
90.5 WESA

Organizers said earlier this week that they expected about 1,000 attendees.
Tags
Identity & Community Top Story
Jakob Lazzaro
Jakob Lazzaro is a digital producer at WESA and WYEP. He comes to Pittsburgh from South Bend, Ind., where he worked as the senior reporter and assignment editor at WVPE and had fun on-air hosting local All Things Considered two days a week, but he first got to know this area in 2018 as an intern at WESA (and is excited to be back). He graduated from Northwestern University in 2020 and has also previously reported for CalMatters and written NPR's Source of the Week email newsletter.
See stories by Jakob Lazzaro
Load More