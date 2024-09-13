Famed newspaper editor visits Pittsburgh to talk future of journalism

WESA's local, independent journalism is only possible because of financial support from readers like you. Please support WESA by making a donation during our fall fundraising campaign.

In the annals of 21st century American journalism, few careers are more acclaimed than that of Marty Baron.

Baron was top editor at the Miami Herald, Boston Globe and Washington Post when those papers won 18 Pulitzer Prizes. One Pulitzer came in 2003, after he’d overseen the Globe reporters who exposed sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, a project dramatized in the Oscar-winning 2015 film “Spotlight.”

Baron was executive editor at the Post in 2013, when the Graham family, who’d owned the storied paper for eight decades, sold it to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. And Baron continued to guide coverage there through the Trump administration, when the publication became a routine target for abuse not only from President Trump himself, but from members of the public who didn’t like how it practiced journalism. Baron recounts those years in his recent memoir “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and the Washington Post.”

Baron is now retired from daily journalism, but he still has a lot to say about how it’s done and how the new media can confront challenges like a broken business model and declining public trust.

This week, he’ll visit Pittsburgh for a discussion on the state of the news media organized by the Pittsburgh-based International Free Expression Project (IFEP). The event, featuring Baron and members of the local news media, is Sat., Sept. 14, at Downtown’s Pittsburgh Playhouse.

“It's very important that we talk about the role of the press in a democracy and why it's essential to a democracy,” said Baron, in a phone interview. “The reality is that, while a free press can't survive without a democracy, democracy cannot survive without a free press as well.”

In Baron’s telling, the Post — the legacy publication that broke the Watergate scandal that drove President Nixon from office — was by the mid-2010s facing its own existential crisis. “Collision of Power” tells what it was like working with Bezos to save the paper even while enriching its coverage of national and local issues. (Perhaps surprisingly, Baron’s account of working with Bezos is overwhelmingly positive.)

The memoir also recounts how Trump vilified and threatened the Post, and individual reporters, for how the paper covered the White House. “I had never witnessed such a raw abuse of power,” Baron writes. The threats escalated after Jan. 6, 2021, when Post reporters were among those covering the insurrection on Capitol Hill fed by Trump’s lies about a stolen election.

But Baron acknowledged that the public’s declining trust in news outlets is real. He places it in the context of lost confidence in many institutions, from Congress, the presidency and the U.S. Supreme Court to religious institutions, big business and the health care industry.

For the press, he said, one solution is to practice a more inclusive journalism.

“It's really important that we make sure that we pay attention to all people in our community, that we listen very attentively, very generously and empathetically to everyone, that we understand that people see the world from different perspectives, that many people are struggling, that their expectations for what their lives should be like are not being met, that their expectations for what they hope for their kids are not being met,” he said. “And we should understand that and we should report on it, and we should report on it accurately and fully and fairly and all of that, regardless of people's politics.”

It’s widely understood that the internet has disrupted traditional news media, by siphoning off advertising dollars, providing dubious “alternative” news sources, and offering the work of paid professional journalists for free through news aggregators. Advances in artificial intelligence are another challenge.

But Baron said he is “optimistic” that journalism will find a way forward. He sees hope in nonprofit journalism models, shouting out Spotlight PA. But he said his old employer, the Boston Globe, is among a handful of newspapers that seem to be operating sustainably while still producing strong journalism.

“They're doing the kind of journalism that their community is willing to pay for,” he said. “They will ask people to recognize that ,while there's a lot of so-called information out there, quality information comes with a price and that people have to support it if they want it.”

The Sept. 14 conversation with Baron begins at 7 p.m. It will also feature Spotlight PA CEO and president Christopher Baxter, Next Pittsburgh columnist and IFEP board chair Tony Norman; New York Times Magazine contributing writer and IFEP board member Maggie Jones; Andrew Conte, director of Point Park University’s Center for Media Innovation; and a Q&A with the audience.

The event kicks off Newsapalooza, the Center for Media Innovation's Sept. 26-28 celebration of journalism.