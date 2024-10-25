© 2024 90.5 WESA
Public commemoration will remember 2018 shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life

90.5 WESA | By Glynis Board
Published October 25, 2024 at 2:55 PM EDT
Kiley Koscinski
/
90.5 WESA

This Sunday marks six years since the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Eleven worshippers from three congregations died and six other people were injured during what is believed to be the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. A commemoration will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill.

Volunteers will be sorting donations and creating needle-felted hearts ahead of the commemoration ceremony. There will be a candle-lighting by the families in memory of those who died: Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger. Musical performances are planned and prayers will also be offered by first responders and Jewish community leaders.

The commemoration is coordinated by the 10.27 Healing Partnership — a community organization created in response to the 2018 shooting that targeted Congregation Dor Hadash, New Light Congregation and Tree of Life Congregation.
Glynis Board
Glynis comes from a long line of Pittsburgh editors and has 17 years of experience reporting, producing and editing in the broadcasting industry. She holds a Master's in Education and a Bachelor of Arts from West Virginia University. She also spent a year with West Virginia University as an adjunct journalism professor.
