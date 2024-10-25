Public commemoration will remember 2018 shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life

This Sunday marks six years since the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Eleven worshippers from three congregations died and six other people were injured during what is believed to be the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. A commemoration will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill.

Volunteers will be sorting donations and creating needle-felted hearts ahead of the commemoration ceremony. There will be a candle-lighting by the families in memory of those who died: Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger. Musical performances are planned and prayers will also be offered by first responders and Jewish community leaders.