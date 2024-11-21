Pittsburgh Battalion Chief John Walsh dies unexpectedly while responding to fire

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh died Thursday night while in command of firefighters who responded to a fire in East Hills. Officials said the chief suffered a medical emergency and was attended by his fellow firefighters, police, and medics at the scene, but he died at UPMC Presbyterian hospital.

"John Walsh was a stabilizing force in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire. He was a master tactician on the fire ground and possessed a commanding presence, which generated confidence and respect from all those under his command. I would like to thank the members of C-Line, the Fire Investigation Unit, Pittsburgh EMS, and UPMC Presbyterian Hospital ER for their heroic efforts to save our Brother. He will be greatly missed," said Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

Courtesy Pittsburgh Public Safety Pittsburgh Fire Battalion Chief John Walsh.

A 37-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Walsh worked out of Station 8 in East Liberty.

“Chief Walsh was the true embodiment of a public servant, known for his leadership and commitment to the safety of our city. As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also honor the legacy and lasting impact that Chief Walsh left on the lives of his fellow firefighters and those he served,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

“Chief Walsh was a dedicated public servant, a passionate leader, and a proud union man who gave 37 years of his life to our city and died doing what he truly loved,” Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly said in a statement. “He was also our friend, and his loss hits home for me and so many of my fellow firefighters.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro ordered flags in Allegheny County to fly at half-staff in his honor. He’s survived by his wife Mary, his mother, and his father, who also was a battalion chief with the Bureau of Fire. Walsh was 60 years old.