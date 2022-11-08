LIVE UPDATES
Live updates on the Pa. governor, Senate & U.S. House elections
Here's what you need to know on Election Day
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you're in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. (Find your polling place and sample ballot.)
- Dig into the WESA Voter Guide for detailed profiles of the candidates and explainers on the local ballot amendments.
- Vote by mail in Allegheny County? Make sure your name isn't on these lists. (If it is, you'll have to fix your ballot today).
- We probably won't know who won all the races on election night — that's OK. Here's why.