© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Live updates on the Pa. governor, Senate & U.S. House elections

Published November 8, 2022 at 6:02 AM EST
WESA Election Live updates blog.png
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

Here's what you need to know on Election Day

  • Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you're in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote. (Find your polling place and sample ballot.)
  • Dig into the WESA Voter Guide for detailed profiles of the candidates and explainers on the local ballot amendments.
  • Vote by mail in Allegheny County? Make sure your name isn't on these lists. (If it is, you'll have to fix your ballot today).
  • We probably won't know who won all the races on election night — that's OK. Here's why.