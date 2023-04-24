LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial
The trial of the man who is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshippers from three congregations in a 2018 attack on a Squirrel Hill synagogue begins Monday, April 24.
What you need to know
- Robert Bowers faces more than 60 federal charges, including hate crimes, obstruction of religious belief, and using a firearm during a violent crime.
- The federal trial, which could result in a death-penalty sentence, is expected to last for as long as three months. Here's how legal experts expect it to unfold.
- Survivors and family members of victims are leaning on each other, and bracing themselves for what could be months of reliving the horror of that day.
- WESA reporters Oliver Morrison and Julia Zenkevich will be covering the trial and providing regular updates.