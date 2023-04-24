© 2023 90.5 WESA
Live updates: Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Published April 24, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the in Pittsburgh in 2018.

The trial of the man who is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshippers from three congregations in a 2018 attack on a Squirrel Hill synagogue begins Monday, April 24.

What you need to know

  • Robert Bowers faces more than 60 federal charges, including hate crimes, obstruction of religious belief, and using a firearm during a violent crime.
  • The federal trial, which could result in a death-penalty sentence, is expected to last for as long as three months. Here's how legal experts expect it to unfold.
  • Survivors and family members of victims are leaning on each other, and bracing themselves for what could be months of reliving the horror of that day.
  • WESA reporters Oliver Morrison and Julia Zenkevich will be covering the trial and providing regular updates.