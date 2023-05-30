LIVE UPDATES
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial of Robert Bowers: live updates
The guilt phase of the federal trial of Robert Bowers is set to begin Tuesday, May 30th, in Downtown Pittsburgh. Bowers is accused of killing 11 Jewish worshippers — members of the Tree of Life, New Light and Dor Hadash congregations — on Oct. 27, 2018.
What you need to know
- Bowers faces more than 60 federal charges, including hate crimes, obstruction of religious belief, and using a firearm during a violent crime.
- The guilt phase of the trial is expected to last two months, which could result in a death-penalty sentence, is expected to last two months. Here's how legal experts expect it to unfold.
- Survivors and family members of victims are leaning on each other, and bracing themselves for what could be months of reliving the horror of that day.
- WESA reporters Oliver Morrison and Julia Zenkevich will be covering the trial and providing regular updates.