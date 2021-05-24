Inbox Edition: 5/24/21 Morning Headlines

Today's top stories on Pittsburgh, the state, and the world, from WESA, NPR, and public radio partners.

1. Criminal justice was key rallying point for progressives who triumphed in primary election

Local activists scored wins up and down the ballot in the primary election , thanks in large part to the broader movement to reform the criminal justice system and advance police accountability, An-Li Herring reports.

Experts say Pennsylvania’s 2021 primary was typical, but GOP lawmakers are seizing on issues , Spotlight PA's Marie Albiges reports.

2. How a small change could help revitalize main streets across Pennsylvania

A bill in the statehouse could help revive our struggling main streets. Margaret J. Krauss reports House Bill 610 would expand the scope of land banks to include a challenging type of property — brownfields .

3. This app takes crowdsourcing cicadas to the next level

Scientists have been mapping cicadas for over a century. The Allegheny Front's Andy Kubis reports the public can help track the emergence of Brood X thanks to an app called Cicada Safari .

4. Living in Allegheny County and need help paying rent? Millions in pandemic aid is still available

The county has paid out more than $4.4 million in aid but still has about $67 million in funds remaining, according to officials from the Allegheny County Department of Human Services. Kate Gimmarise reports distribution of rent aid is now running more smoothly after a rough start .



Will I need to get a COVID-19 booster shot ? WHYY's Zoë Read reports it's "likely."

5. The richest man in Pennsylvania is single handedly keeping school choice PACs flush

Jeff Yass is poised to spend millions of dollars influencing upcoming elections — all while trying to keep his name away from the political spotlight, WHYY's Katie Meyer reports.

6. Citizen group is set to begin reviewing state police use-of-force and racial bias incidents

State police shootings, use-of-force and potential bias will now be investigated by one of three independent committees . Sam Dunklau reports the panels are housed under a Citizen Advisory Commission Gov. Tom Wolf set up in the wake of racial justice protests.

7. Penguins, Islanders tied 2-2 heading into game 5 of the playoffs

The top line of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust served as the lone constant for the Pittsburgh Penguins during an injury-plagued regular season, one that ended with a sprint to the East Division championship. The Associated Press' Will Graves reports that the magic the three players created, however, has vanished for long stretches during Pittsburgh's first-round series against the New York Islanders . Game 5 is tonight at 7 p.m.

8. Former Pennsylvania high court justice Zappala Sr. dies

Stephen Zappala Sr., a former chief justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court being remembered for his distinguished legal career and public service , has died. He was 88, the Associated Press reports.

State Rep. Ed Gainey, the likely future mayor of Pittsburgh, considers the significance of his election win.

A researcher explains why “problem-based” visits to pediatricians remained low during the pandemic, and how that can carry over past the public health emergency.