© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Headlines

East Carson Street Reopens After Building Collapse

90.5 WESA | By Katie Blackley
Published August 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT
E8omSM8XEAQX6NS.jpg
Courtesy of Pittsburgh Public Safety
/

East Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side reopened to vehicle traffic Thursday after last week’s partial building collapse. The upper story of a building at 1604 East Carson Street fell on Thursday, Aug. 12. Public safety officials said no one was inside at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Since then, East Carson Street between 16th and 17th streets had been closed. But officials said the span is now open, following stabilization and some demolition efforts. Barricades on the sidewalk and parking lanes are still in place near the affected structures.

In recent weeks, public safety officials have adjusted traffic patterns to help mitigate incidents of violent crimes. Those restrictions will not be in effect this weekend due to continued work on the partially-collapsed structure.

Tags

Local HeadlinesSouth Side
Katie Blackley
Katie Blackley is a digital editor/producer for 90.5 WESA, where she writes, edits and generates both web and on-air content for features and daily broadcast. She's the producer of Pittsburgh Explainer and our Good Question! series. She also covers history and the LGBTQ community. kblackley@wesa.fm
See stories by Katie Blackley
Load More