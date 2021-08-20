East Carson Street Reopens After Building Collapse

East Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South Side reopened to vehicle traffic Thursday after last week’s partial building collapse. The upper story of a building at 1604 East Carson Street fell on Thursday, Aug. 12. Public safety officials said no one was inside at the time, and no injuries have been reported.

Since then, East Carson Street between 16th and 17th streets had been closed. But officials said the span is now open, following stabilization and some demolition efforts. Barricades on the sidewalk and parking lanes are still in place near the affected structures.

In recent weeks, public safety officials have adjusted traffic patterns to help mitigate incidents of violent crimes. Those restrictions will not be in effect this weekend due to continued work on the partially-collapsed structure.