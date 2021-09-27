Kody The Steller's Sea Eagle Is Still Missing From The National Aviary, Crews Are On The Ground Ready To Respond

Kodiak the Steller’s sea eagle is still missing after getting out of its habitat at the National Aviary on Saturday. The North Shore zoo said in a statement that Kody is likely to stay away from people and pets, and that if he’s sighted, folks should not get close to him.

“If you see him it is imperative that you do not approach him, as he is likely to fly away from anyone unfamiliar to him,” the statement said. “Instead, please maintain your position and sight of him, but do not make noises, movements or open doors or windows in an attempt to get a closer look.”

Aviary officials said the sea eagle escaped through a small gap in his enclosure.

...they are checked daily by our staff. The heavy gauge wire that is in place for Kodiak’s safety on Saturday morning had a gap in one area that was not there before – this is extremely unusual. — National Aviary (@National_Aviary) September 27, 2021

Kody is 2 feet tall, has dark brown and white feathers and is likely hard to miss. The Aviary said multiple teams are on the ground, “prepared to respond quickly to credible Kody sightings.”

National Aviary Kodiak the Steller's sea eagle.

Laurie Goodrich, Sarkin Acopian director of conservation science at the Hawk Mountain Sanctuary Association in eastern Pennsylvania, said birds that have lived in places like the Aviary might be looking for a person wearing a certain uniform or be vocal about hunger.

“Sometimes captive birds will beg, call out when they feel like they need food,” Goodrich said. “So people could be listening for that, too.”

The Aviary handlers, Goodrich said, will know the best way to recover Kody.

“There are ways of trapping eagles if it's a bird that's been trained to come down to somebody's fist,” Goodrich said. “That's also certainly something that can be tried with a captive bird.”

Sightings should be reported to 412-323-7235.

