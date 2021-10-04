Back at the National Aviary, Kody appears to be healthy after getaway

After traversing Pittsburgh’s northern communities for more than a week, Kodiak “Kody” the Steller’s sea eagle was brought back to the National Aviary Sunday afternoon. According to the Aviary, one of Kody’s caregivers located the bird and caught him using soft netting and a towel from a residence in Pine Township.

Kody escaped from a gap in the wire roof of his enclosure on Saturday, Sept. 25. Since then, the Aviary said it received hundreds of calls from residents with sightings of Kody. He seemed to spend most of his sabbatical in Riverview Park and North Park before making his way to the Pine Township neighborhood.

“We are relieved and elated that Kody is in good health, and we have immense gratitude for the support we have received from our community during this stressful time,” said Cheryl Tracy, executive director of the Aviary in a statement. “Your sightings and well wishes were invaluable in our efforts, and we are so appreciative.”

Upon his return, the 16-year-old eagle received an eye exam by Pilar Fish, the Aviary’s senior director of Zoological Advancement and Avian Medicine. She found that “Kody is in good health.” During his examination, the staff “were able to observe signs that he was eating.”

Kody, who is 2 feet tall with a wingspan of 6 feet, spent 15 years at the Aviary. He was hatched in a different accredited zoo before moving to Pittsburgh. The Aviary said he’ll be in a non-public habitat for a while while repairs are made to his enclosure.

The Aviary will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 7.