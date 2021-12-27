Give your Christmas tree a new life when you recycle it in Allegheny County

It’s not goodbye fir-ever to your Christmas tree when it’s recycled in Allegheny County. Every year, thousands of trees get a new purpose after being shredded into mulch through city and county programs.

According to the City of Pittsburgh, 38 tons of trees became pine mulch for residents’ gardens and other landscaping projects last year. Countywide, nearly 3,300 trees were recycled and used throughout the park system over the same time period.

Don’t forget to take off all lights and tinsel before dropping off your tree.

Drop-off locations within the city of Pittsburgh:



Riverview Park - 300 Kilbuck Road

Homewood West - N. Dallas Avenue and Hamilton Avenue

Hazelwood - Melanchton Avenue off of the 5200 block of 2nd Avenue

Elliot - 1330 Hassler Street off of Herschel and Steuben streets

Highland Park - 7370 Baker Street (the “Zoo Lay Down Area”)

City of Pittsburgh locations are open each day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 26, 2022.

Drop-off locations in Allegheny County:



Boyce Park — Soccer Fields Parking Lot

Deer Lakes Park — Veterans Shelter Parking Lot

Harrison Hills Park — Parking Lot at Chipmunk Drive and Cottontail Drive

Hartwood Acres Park — Middle Road Parking Lot

North Park — Swimming Pool Parking Lot

Round Hill Park — Alfalfa Shelter Parking Lot

Settlers Cabin Park — Wave Pool Parking Lot

South Park — Wave Pool Parking Lot

White Oak Park — Chestnut Shelter Parking Lot

Allegheny County locations are open each day from 8 a.m. until dusk through Jan. 14, 2022.

