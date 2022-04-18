Wintery slush won't stay in Pittsburgh for long

Parts of southwest Pennsylvania are getting a little snow Monday.

The National Weather Service’s Pittsburgh office reports that the region will experience a mix of rain and snow as precipitation comes up from the south and mixes with cold air already in place.

Pockets of 1-to-2 inches of snow are forecast to fall in the region but are expected to melt quickly. Areas east of Johnstown and Somerset might get 3-to-6 inches. While it might seem strange, meteorologist Pat Herald said getting some snow this time of year is not uncommon.

“The rain and snow will last through today, and you will see temperatures drop tonight into the 30s, and there'll be some snow showers around with that,” said Herald. “Just be careful driving. Roads are wet.”

It might get a little windy, especially towards the Laurel Highlands, so Herald recommends that garbage cans and outdoor furniture be brought inside.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s on Wednesday and in the 70s towards the end of the week.

