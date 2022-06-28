Share your personal experience, questions about abortion, reproductive health

WESA is looking for personal stories and questions surrounding abortion in Pennsylvania. As we continue to cover the impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, we are committed to comprehensive coverage, which includes hearing from you: Your stories and your questions. It doesn't just have to be about abortion. It can be anything regarding pregnancy or reproductive health.

In the form below, briefly share your story or questions and tell us how we can get in touch. This information will be used for background interviews and won't be shared without your permission.