Tens of thousands without power in Pittsburgh region; more severe thunderstorms in forecast

Tens of thousands of homes in Western Pennsylvania remain without electricity Tuesday after heavy wind and rain passed through the region on Monday night.

As of 6:30 a.m., more than 25,000 Duquesne Light customers were experiencing outages, in a swath that extended from Beaver Falls in the northwest, down through Pittsburgh, and southeast to McKeesport.

Just over 8,000 homes served by West Penn Power were also without electricity, many in the northern and eastern suburbs of the metro area.

Duquesne Light says it is working to restore electricity; late last night, more than 48,000 customers lacked power due to high winds knocking down trees.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the upper 90s for today, as well as potentially severe thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening.

Good morning everyone. It looks like we will again have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening. The main threat will be damaging wind again. pic.twitter.com/d9u3WFiKDs — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 18, 2024

The heat advisory for the region continues to remain in effect, with the heat index extending into the lower 100s today.

Cooling centers will remain open across the city.