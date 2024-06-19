Bicyclist dies on North Park trail after encountering power lines downed by storm

At least one storm-related death has been reported in the Pittsburgh region after heavy wind and rain passed through the region Monday night, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving thousands of homes without power at mid-week.

Allegheny County Police said first-responders on Tuesday night discovered the body of a man who died in North Park after the bicycle he was riding struck live Duquesne Light power lines that fell during the storm onto a trail near Pearce Mill Road in North Park. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office on Wednesday identified the man as Robert Anderson, 63, of Wexford.

County police said the county emergency dispatch center received a report about fallen wires emitting smoke on the trail at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police, other emergency workers and North Park maintenance staff were dispatched to the trail and notified Duquesne Light about the downed wires at 8:51 a.m. County police said officers and firefighters closed the trail then by placing caution tape near the area where the wires crossed the trail and at the main entrance of the trail at the park's Olympia Grove, county police said.

Anderson's body was discovered at 8:22 p.m. and recovered at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after Duquesne Light shut off power to the still-live wires, police said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident, and our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time," Duquesne Light spokeswoman Holly Geitner said in a statement, adding that the utility is "working closely with local emergency responders and park officials to investigate the incident."

More than 8,000 homes in Western Pennsylvania remained without electricity Wednesday morning — down from more than 48,000 customers who lacked power after the storm left damage and outages in a swath that extended from Beaver Falls in the northwest, south through Pittsburgh and Washington County, and southeast to McKeesport and Westmoreland County.

Most are customers of Duquesne Light, and some of them may not see power restored until Sunday, the utility said in a statement.

Duquesne Light said it is working with contractors and crews from American Electric Power in Ohio and West Virginia and expects to restore service to all of its customers by 1 p.m. Sunday — "although many customers [are] expected to be restored sooner."

"With the potential for more storms and heat-related issues this week, the estimated time of restoration could move into next week," the utility added. It cautioned affected customers to consider alternative living arrangements to stay cool during the ongoing heat forecast for the rest of the week.

Slightly more than 4,000 homes served by First Energy and its subsidiary, West Penn Power, also remained without electricity Wednesday, many in the northern and eastern suburbs of the metro area and Westmoreland County.

The National Weather Service is forecasting ahigh temperature of 93 degrees today for the Pittsburgh region, with an excessive heat warning in place until 8 p.m. Friday. The warning means that prolonged and dangerously hot conditions are likely, with the heat index — the 'feels-like" temperature when relative humidity is combined with the air — ranging from 105-110 degrees during the day.

"Little relief will be observed at night with temperatures ranging from 70 to 75 degrees," the weather service said.