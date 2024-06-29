Gus Kalaris, owner of beloved North Side institution Gus & Yiayia's ice ball cart, dies at 92

Gus Kalaris, the Pittsburgh icon who ran Gus and Yiayia's ice ball cart on the North Side for more than 70 years, has died.

Kalaris took over the cart from his father in 1951, and it sold flavored ice balls, popcorn and peanuts in Allegheny Commons Parkevery summer since. Kalaris' death was noted Saturday in a social media post by the City of Pittsburgh. He was 92.

Pittsburgh has lost a local legend. For decades Gus Kalaris served up ice balls, popcorn, and smiles at the world renowned Gus & YiaYia’s Cart on the city’s North Side. Join us in sending support and condolences to his family and loved ones as they grieve this loss. pic.twitter.com/AaCaFHkQ8l — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) June 29, 2024

Kalaris' cart was well enough known that in 2021, a toy-sized version was included in the Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad and Village. In interviews with WESA, he said his father began selling popcorn, peanuts, and flavored ice balls to neighbors in 1934, and he began working with his father when he was 8.

After Gus Kalaris took over the business, he built two versions of the cart — one as a high school woodshop project and later a second cart that he'd used since 1983. He painted the reference to Yiayia — “grandmother” in Greek — on the cart, first for his mother and later for his late wife, Stella, who died in 2016.

Margaret J. Krauss / 90.5 WESA Kalaris owned and operated the ice ball cart on the North Side for 60 years. His father started the business in 1934.

For decades, the couple and the ice ball cart lived up to the slogan painted on its side: "On the North Side since your dad was a lad," becoming an iconic orange fixture along West Ohio Street in the park. In an interview in 2021, Kalaris said he was glad to be memorialized in the Science Center display.

“It's like getting the Academy Award or the Lombardi Trophy, you know, that's the top,” he said then. “Who honors an ice ball person vending on the street today, you know?”

