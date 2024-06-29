© 2024 90.5 WESA
Gus Kalaris, owner of beloved North Side institution Gus & Yiayia's ice ball cart, dies at 92

90.5 WESA | By Bill O'Driscoll
Published June 29, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT
An older man in a green sweater stands near a miniature railroad display.
Rebecca Reese
/
90.5 WESA
Gus Kalaris, the beloved North Side vendor, is shown at the Carnegie Science Center’s Miniature Railroad and Village. A tiny model of Gus & Yiayia’s ice ball cart was added to the exhibit in 2021.

Gus Kalaris, the Pittsburgh icon who ran Gus and Yiayia's ice ball cart on the North Side for more than 70 years, has died.

Kalaris took over the cart from his father in 1951, and it sold flavored ice balls, popcorn and peanuts in Allegheny Commons Parkevery summer since. Kalaris' death was noted Saturday in a social media post by the City of Pittsburgh. He was 92.

Kalaris' cart was well enough known that in 2021, a toy-sized version was included in the Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad and Village. In interviews with WESA, he said his father began selling popcorn, peanuts, and flavored ice balls to neighbors in 1934, and he began working with his father when he was 8.

After Gus Kalaris took over the business, he built two versions of the cart — one as a high school woodshop project and later a second cart that he'd used since 1983. He painted the reference to Yiayia — “grandmother” in Greek — on the cart, first for his mother and later for his late wife, Stella, who died in 2016.

For decades, the couple and the ice ball cart lived up to the slogan painted on its side: "On the North Side since your dad was a lad," becoming an iconic orange fixture along West Ohio Street in the park. In an interview in 2021, Kalaris said he was glad to be memorialized in the Science Center display.

“It's like getting the Academy Award or the Lombardi Trophy, you know, that's the top,” he said then. “Who honors an ice ball person vending on the street today, you know?”
Bill O'Driscoll
Bill is a long-time Pittsburgh-based journalist specializing in the arts and the environment. Previous to working at WESA, he spent 21 years at the weekly Pittsburgh City Paper, the last 14 as Arts & Entertainment editor. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and in 30-plus years as a journalist has freelanced for publications including In Pittsburgh, The Nation, E: The Environmental Magazine, American Theatre, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Bill has earned numerous Golden Quill awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania. He lives in the neighborhood of Manchester, and he once milked a goat. Email: bodriscoll@wesa.fm
