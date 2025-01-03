Pittsburgh to see 1-3" of snow today; winter weather advisory in effect through tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our region through tomorrow morning.

Allegheny County's Department of Public Works will send out 30 salt trucks with plows to clear snow and ice from 356 miles of county-maintained roads.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and leave extra space between vehicles — including salt trucks. Officials also say travelers should factor in extra time for their trips.

Residents can find out who is responsible for removing snow from a particular road by visiting alleghenycounty.us/whoplowmyroad.

Snow showers this morning are expected to last until between 10 a.m. and noon, meaning driving conditions during the morning commute are hazardous.

Snow is ongoing early this morning and will continue for some areas through tomorrow (especially north of Pittsburgh).



Make sure to give yourself time when traveling today. We are already noting some slowdowns on major interstates. pic.twitter.com/2WmHC6mXd0 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 3, 2025

Shannon Hefferan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says expected snow accumulation today is one to three inches: "A lot of the potential for why we have the winter weather advisory out, because a lot of people think that's not a lot of snow, is for impacts to ... the morning commute."

Hefferin says temperatures will be right around freezing today, then fall into the teens tonight with a wind chill in the single digits.

Another weather system is brewing for next week, with the potential for heavy snow, ice and very cold temperatures on Monday.

