Lou Barletta
Candidate: Pennsylvania Governor, 2022
Experience:
U.S. House of Representatives — 11th congressional district (2011-2019)
Mayor of Hazleton (2000-2010)
Fundraising: Not yet announced.
WESA coverage
Lou Barletta, the former congressman seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania, has signed a pledge that commits him to oppose tax increases.
As Democrats in Washington, D.C. press their investigation of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in Pennsylvania are seeking to keep the issue in the minds of voters closer to home — this week by targeting Republican gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta’s endorsement by conservative Pittsburgh radio host Rose Tennet.
With Pennsylvania’s races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party’s nominations.
Republican Lou Barletta tells The Associated Press that he will run for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta is a former Hazleton mayor and four-term member of Congress, and ran statewide in a 2018 loss to Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Lou Barletta, the former congressman who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018, said Friday that he will make a decision in the next few…