Lou Barletta

lou_barletta_politics_government.jpg
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP

Candidate: Pennsylvania Governor, 2022

Experience:
U.S. House of Representatives — 11th congressional district (2011-2019)
Mayor of Hazleton (2000-2010)

Fundraising: Not yet announced.

WESA coverage
