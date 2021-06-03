President Biden And First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit The Queen Soon

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have a date with the queen.

Buckingham Palace has announced the Bidens will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on June 13 after the president takes part in a G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, and ahead of his NATO meetings in Brussels and high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. The White House says Biden will also meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson while in England.

According to the BBC, Biden will be the 12th U.S. president Queen Elizabeth has met face-to-face. Lyndon Baines Johnson is the only president the queen did not meet during her reign. (Fans of The Crown are well aware that Elizabeth's late sister, Princess Margaret, visited Johnson at the White House.)

The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/GPJLYwFzyr — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2021

Elizabeth's previous meetings with presidents have produced some iconic pop culture moments, such as when she and President Ronald Reagan rode horses together.

More recently, interactions between the royals and presidents have provided grist for social media, such as when Prince George, who follows Prince Charles and Prince William in the line of succession, greeted President Barack Obama in his bathrobe shortly before bedtime.

Internet sleuths ran wild when Princess Anne did not greet President Donald Trump along with the rest of the family, and the queen seemed to gesture at her to come over and socialize with them.

Princess Anne responds with a shrug as the Queen gestures her after greeting US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.



The world leader was invited to meet the royals as part of the Nato summit held in London https://t.co/yAJDagcU0E pic.twitter.com/8GYnGe7IVc — ITV News (@itvnews) December 4, 2019

While plenty of other foreign policy controversies will likely be front and center during Biden's first overseas trip as president, the meeting with the queen will bring one new twist that has not hung over previous ones between the monarch and presidents: It will be the first time since members of her family – Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex – moved to the United States.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.