National & International News

See The Stunning Photos Of This Morning's 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

By Joe Hernandez
Published June 10, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT
The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York on Thursday.
An annular solar eclipse occurred Thursday morning. Some viewers across the globe saw the moon pass directly in front of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the morning sky.

Observers living in other areas would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, which makes the sun look like a glowing orange crescent.

If you didn't wake up early enough to see Thursday's solar eclipse yourself, photographers from the U.S. to Asia to Europe snapped images of the striking astronomical event.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The partially eclipsed sun beside Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in London.
Frank Augstein / AP
Photographers stand on the Edge viewing deck as they watch a solar eclipse in New York City.
Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images
In this image provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse in Lewes, Del.
Aubrey Gemignani / NASA via Getty Images
The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing.
Ng Han Guan / AP
Pupils, wearing protective glasses, look at the partial solar eclipse in Schiedam, Netherlands, on Thursday.
Marco de Swart / ANP/AFP via Getty Images
Pupils, wearing protective glasses, look at the partial solar eclipse in Schiedam, Netherlands, on Thursday.

Corrected: June 11, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous photo caption on this story incorrectly stated that students were viewing a lunar eclipse. In fact, it was a solar eclipse.

