Prince Andrew reaches a settlement with Virginia Giuffre in sexual abuse lawsuit

Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have agreed to a settlement that will end Giuffre's lawsuit, which had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a minor. The two sides of the legal dispute jointly informed a federal court about the development on Tuesday.

The agreement includes financial terms that were not disclosed. The parties expect to file "a stipulation of dismissal of the case" within 30 days, David Boies, an attorney for Giuffre, said in the court filing.

Boies explained the settlement in more detail:

"Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

