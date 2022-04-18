Photos: Russian airstrikes hit targets in Lviv, Kharkiv and across Ukraine

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic

In the eighth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have left the outskirts of Kyiv and are focusing their attacks in the east.

Their troops have reportedly taken control of the town of Kreminna in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region after weeks of bombardment. In Mariupol, Ukrainian forces are refusing to surrender, despite Russia's long and bloody siege.

After weeks of relative peace, the western city of Lviv was hit by at least four missiles Monday. At least seven people were killed in the attack, and another 11 were injured, marking the first fatalities the city had seen since Russia's invasion began in late February.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground:

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> Members of the Ukrainian military walk amid debris after a shopping center and surrounding buildings were hit by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine. After Russian forces retreated from areas around Kyiv, officials say they anticipate a new offensive in the eastern part of the country.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 18:</strong> An interior ministry sapper collects unexploded shells, grenades and other devices in Hostomel, a suburb of Kyiv.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> People evacuating eastern Ukraine board a train in Kharkiv that's bound for Lviv.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 16:</strong> Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, cries while holding the coffin of her son Vadym, 48, during his funeral in a cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv after he was killed by Russian soldiers on March 30 in Bucha.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 17:</strong> A man takes a selfie as he stands in front of a ruined Russian tank in the village of Andriivka, in the Kyiv oblast.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 18:</strong> Firefighters battle a blaze after a civilian building was hit by a Russian missile in Lviv. Officials say at least seven people were killed and another 11 wounded in missile strikes in different areas of the city overnight.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 17:</strong> A man carries a bicycle down a street littered with ruined Russian military vehicles near Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a shopping center and surrounding buildings after a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 17: </strong>People attend a Palm Sunday church service at a church in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> A view inside the Jehovah's Witnesses church that was destroyed by shelling earlier in the area around Horenka, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> People displaced by the war in Ukraine eat lunch at a former maternity hospital converted into shelter for internally displaced people, in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine. The elderly are "often forgotten" and "very vulnerable" during conflicts, says Federico Dessi, the director of an NGO providing equipment and financial support to the Dnipro shelter.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 17:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen run for cover as explosions are heard during a Russian attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Anastasia Vlasova / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> A view of a playhouse in a backyard in Horenka, Ukraine.

Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 17:</strong> A digger and a communal worker clean debris off buildings destroyed in Russian bombardments in the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, in the Kyiv Oblast.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 18:</strong> A woman reacts as she looks on at the destruction caused when a civilian building was hit by a Russian missile in Lviv, Ukraine.

Alexei Alexandrov / AP / AP <strong>April 16:</strong> A body of a civilian lies next to a damaged car near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 17:</strong> A crane lifts a casket as volunteers remove the soil from a mass grave during an exhumation of four civilians killed in Mykulychi, Ukraine. All four bodies in the village grave were killed on the same street, on the same day. Their temporary caskets were together in a grave.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> Smoke rises from an oil refinery in Lysychansk, about 75 miles north of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine. Russia's military seems to be focused on seizing the eastern Donbas region, where Russian-backed separatists control the Donetsk and Lugansk areas.

Rodrigo Abd / AP / AP <strong>April 17:</strong> Sergei looks out of the window of a train minutes before arriving with his family in Lviv, from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP <strong>April 16:</strong> A mother hugs her daughter as they wait for a bus to flee the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk Oblast, to travel to Rivne, in western Ukraine.

Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 16:</strong> A man crosses a river next to a ruined bridge in the village of Rusaniv, in the Kyiv Oblast.