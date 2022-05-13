© 2022 90.5 WESA
WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia is extended by a month

By The Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, on May 13, 2022.
Alexander Zemlianichenko
/
AP
MOSCOW — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month.

Griner's lawyer Alexander Boikov told The Associated Press he believed the relatively short extension of the detention indicated the case would come to trial soon.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

