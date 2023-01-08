© 2023 90.5 WESA
Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's Congress

By The Associated Press
Published January 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Others demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The Associated Press
