© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & International News

South Africa joins Russia and China in naval exercises

By Kate Bartlett
Published February 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST

South Africa goes ahead with its plans to hold a naval drill with Russia and China, just days before the first anniversary of the Ukraine war.

Copyright 2023 NPR

National & International News
Kate Bartlett
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More