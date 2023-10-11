Up First briefing: Israel and Hamas war escalates; older voters on aging politicans

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

The war between Israel and Hamas enters its fifth day. More than 100 Israelis are being held hostage in Gaza after last weekend's deadly attack by Hamas militants. More than 1,000 Israelis and at least 1,055 Palestinians have been killed. Morning Edition host Leila Fadel is in Jerusalem following developments.



New York Republican Rep. George Santos is now facing 10 more felony counts, including conspiracy, identity theft and wire fraud. The new charges are in addition to the 13 counts of federal fraud charges Santos pleaded not guilty to in May.

A startup called PimEyes is raising concerns with privacy advocates worldwide. The facial recognition AI tool scans photos and crawls the internet to identify virtually any person. Big tech companies have been hesitant to release similar powerful face search technology because of the potential for misuse.

Today's listen

/ Nate Smallwood for NPR / Nate Smallwood for NPR Left to right: Rosalie Bablak, 86; David Reckless, 88; John Fuller, 81 at the Passavant Community Abundant Life Center in Zelienople, Pa. in September.

Multiple polls show that age is top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. NPR interviewed more than a dozen seniors around President Biden and former President Donald Trump's age from various political backgrounds. Here's what they said:

Their perception of age broke down along partisan lines. Democratic voters looked more at Biden's record vs Republican voters.

should run, and it was time for a younger generation of leaders. Still, they felt younger people don't fully appreciate the aging process and the focus on Biden can be overblown.

Enlighten me

Rich Fury / Getty Images / Getty Images Sir Patrick Stewart says playing Jean-Luc Picard gave him an idea of how he might become a better person.

Enlighten Me is a special series with NPR's Rachel Martin about what it takes to build a life of meaning

Did you know Rachel Martin went through a Trekkie phase? Episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation were her source of comfort when she taught English in Japan in 1997. Martin sits down with Captain Jean-Luc Picard himself — Sir Patrick Stewart. Stewart says the role made him a better person. He and the cast were like ministers to fans who treated the show with an almost religious reverence.

3 things to know before you go

Eric Risberg / AP / AP Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9.

Michael Jordan just broke a world record. No, not the basketball player. This one's a 2,749-pound pumpkin — the biggest in the world. (via MPR) NASA will launch a spacecraft on a six-year journey to an asteroid called Psyche. Scientists believe Psyche is mostly made of metal and studying it could help them understand how planets like Earth were formed. Billionaire Walmart heir Alice Walton has donated $40 million in grants to 64 museums nationwide to help them attract new audiences.

