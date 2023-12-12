© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The United Nations approves a cease-fire resolution despite U.S. opposition

By Jaclyn Diaz,
Michele Kelemen
Published December 12, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST
A general view shows voting results during a United Nations General Assembly meeting to vote on a non-binding resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza.
Angela Weiss
/
AFP via Getty Images
A general view shows voting results during a United Nations General Assembly meeting to vote on a non-binding resolution demanding "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza.

The U.S. was one of just 10 other nations to oppose a United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding a cease-fire for the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The United Nations General Assembly approved the resolution 153 to 10 with 23 abstentions. This latest resolution is non-binding, but it carries significant political weight and reflects evolving views on the war around the world.

The U.S.'s position on this pledge comes after American representatives blocked an earlier resolutionat the United Nations Security Council.

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. acknowledges that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire, but that it was Hamas that broke an earlier deal that allowed for a pause in fighting.

"Look, there is no shortage of rhetoric here in New York, but it's the diplomacy the United States is engaging in on the ground that made that week-long pause possible," she said.

During that week-long pause in fighting, more than 100 hostages were released by Hamas.

Thomas-Greenfield tried, and failed, to get the General Assembly to alter the resolution to denounce Hamas and their actions on Oct. 7. That attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and resulted in around 240 people being kidnapped.

In response to that attack, Israel launched a military campaign that has killed nearly 18,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory's health officials.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
National & International News NPR National NewsNPR News
Jaclyn Diaz
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
Load More