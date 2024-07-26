Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Just hours before the Olympic opening ceremony in the French capital, rail networks around the country were brought to a standstill Friday by a series of arson attacks on train lines in what officials called “coordinated acts of malice.”