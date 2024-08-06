What Putin is like in person, according to the former Ambassador to Russia

Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Hamas says it has chosen its local leader in Gaza to take over as the Palestinian militant group's new top political leader worldwide, following last week's assassination of the previous leader in Iran.