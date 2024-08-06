© 2024 90.5 WESA
What Putin is like in person, according to the former Ambassador to Russia

By Erika Ryan,
Tinbete ErmyasMary Louise Kelly
Published August 6, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan about his new book, "Midnight in Moscow."

