Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Authorities in Paris said on Monday that Durov is being held on questions stemming from an investigation into criminal activity on the app, including the spread of child pornography and facilitating the selling of illegal drugs.