Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published August 27, 2024 at 4:18 AM EDT

There appears to be a respite in fighting across the Lebanon-Israel border. A supermarket merger is in the hands of a federal judge. Massachusetts town closes parks to stop a mosquito-born disease.

Michel Martin
A Martínez
