© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Asia’s Ticking Time Bomb: Water

By Valerie Kipnis,
Claire HarbageConnie Hanzhang JinDaniel Wood
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Omerserik Ibragimov heads out to put his nets in the water for fish on the Aral Sea in Kazakhstan.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
Omerserik Ibragimov heads out to put his nets in the water for fish on the Aral Sea in Kazakhstan.

The Aral Sea has nearly disappeared over the last 60 years. Now, its source rivers are depleting.

View the full project: https://apps.npr.org/aral-sea-shrinking-map/

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
National & International News NPR News
Valerie Kipnis
Claire Harbage
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Claire Harbage
Connie Hanzhang Jin
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Connie Hanzhang Jin
Daniel Wood
Daniel Wood is a visual journalist at NPR, where he brings data and analyses into complex topics by paired reporting with custom charts, maps and explainers. He focuses on data-rich topics like COVID-19 outcomes, climate change and politics. His interest in tracking a small outbreak of a novel coronavirus in January 2020 helped position NPR to be among the leading news organizations to provide daily updates on the growth and impact of COVID-19 around the country and globe.
See stories by Daniel Wood
WESA Voter Guide

Load More