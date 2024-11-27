The world welcomes the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, but worries remain

TEL AVIV, Israel, and BEIRUT — Celebratory gunfire rang out in the Lebanese capital Beirut overnight Tuesday to mark the start of a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon to end almost 14 months of fighting.

The truce, brokered by the United States and France, went into effect at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday. Fighting, however, continued up to the zero hour, with Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon far into the night.

Underlining the potential fragility of the truce, the Israeli military says it fired toward suspects in a prohibited zone just hours into the ceasefire, and the suspects left. Israel's defense minister, Israel Katz, said they were Hezbollah operatives in a border village.

In a joint statement, President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said the deal "will cease the fighting in Lebanon, and secure Israel from the threat of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations operating from Lebanon." They said it "will create the conditions to restore lasting calm and allow residents in both countries to return safely to their homes" along the border.

Hezbollah started firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas after the Palestinian militant group led an attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged fire since then. The fighting — which intensified eight weeks ago, when Israel initiated a ground invasion of southern Lebanon aimed at eliminating Hezbollah fighters and weapons capabilities from the border region — has killed more than 3,700 people in Lebanon, according to Lebanese health officials, and around 80 people in northern Israel, according to Israeli officials.

The conflict has driven more than 1.2 million Lebanese — about a fifth of the population — from their homes, according to the United Nations. Israel estimates about 60,000 people evacuated northern communities to flee Hezbollah's rockets.

Israel also stepped up airstrikes across Lebanon in recent months, which damaged homes and infrastructure, and killing the group's top officials — including longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah, its senior commander in the south, Mohammed Nasser, and rocket and missile commander Ibrahim Qubaisi.

Israel has fulfilled its military objectives, primarily eliminating Hezbollah infrastructure, says Randa Slim, director of the Conflict Resolution and Track II Dialogues Program at the Middle East Institute. "On the border, it's pretty much destroyed," Slim says. "But on top of that, they have wiped out their military command council, as well as their political leadership, top senior political leadership. So these are severe blows to Hezbollah, which is going to take a long, long time to recover from."

Many Lebanese already began trying to return to their southern villages, despite Israeli military warnings not to do so yet, while Israeli troops are still deployed.

In southern Lebanon, Patricia Taleb, 24, was driving Wednesday to reach the home she was forced to abandon earlier. "We know that this is the end days of the war. We know that ultimately it's going to be OK," she told NPR.

For now, Israel is discouraging its residents from returning to their abandoned homes in the border area. Education Minister Yoav Kisch said on Israel Army Radio there will be a 30- to 60-day period of renovating buildings and institutions damaged by Hezbollah fire before Israel initiates a return of Israeli residents.

Orna Peretz, an Israeli displaced from Kiryat Shmona, a town less than a mile from the Israel-Lebanon border, told NPR he thinks Hezbollah — founded during Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war — has been taught a lesson "it never endured in its entire lifetime."

"There is a good deal here that had to come because of the international pressure. And we have somewhere to return to," he said. Alluding to the devastation that Israel has inflicted on southern Lebanon, he added: "The Lebanese have nowhere to return to."

The terms of the ceasefire

The ceasefire agreement calls for a 60-day timeframe for Hezbollah fighters to withdraw from an area south of the Litani River — effectively creating a buffer between the militants and northern Israel. Israeli forces are expected to similarly withdraw to the Israeli side of the border.

To ensure security in the area, the deal calls for thousands of Lebanese government soldiers to deploy to the south, along with U.N. peacekeeping forces known as UNIFIL, according to a copy of the deal seen by NPR. A U.S.-led international panel will monitor for violations of the terms of the agreement.

In addition, the agreement calls for Lebanese government authorities to prevent Hezbollah or any other armed group from carrying out attacks on Israel. It further requires Lebanon's military and security forces be the only armed group allowed to operate in southern Lebanon, and that Lebanese authorities prevent the reestablishment and rearming of any non-state armed group in the country.

Israel has pledged to aggressively respond to any breach of the terms. "Any violation of the ceasefire will be met with fire," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters. He said Israeli "soldiers are still positioned in southern Lebanon, in villages and areas from which the forces will gradually withdraw in accordance with the agreement."

"This is all going to be about the enforcement," says Shalom Lipner, a Jerusalem-based Middle East expert at the Atlantic Council. "They're telegraphing that there will not be any exceptions [as] in the past."

"The stated intent is that at the smallest infraction, they will go through the motions of reporting this to the [U.S.-led international] supervisory committee and [if] Israel doesn't get satisfaction, they will take action on their own," he says.

Iran and Israel's Arab neighbors have welcomed the ceasefire

After the U.S.- and-France brokered deal was announced in Paris, Iran — which has long been the primary backer of both Hezbollah and Hamas militants in Gaza — said it welcomed the news to end "aggression against Lebanon." Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized Tehran's "firm support for the Lebanese government, nation and resistance."

In separate statements, Jordan and Egypt each said Israel's "aggression in Gaza" should be stopped. Jordan called the Lebanon ceasefire "an important step."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Cairo hopes the ceasefire "will contribute to the beginning of the de-escalation phase in the region." It called for Israel to allow "full access to humanitarian aid without obstacles in light of the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the [Gaza] Strip, in addition to stopping the unjustified violations in the West Bank."

Saudi Arabia said it hoped the ceasefire "will lead to the implementation of [U.N.] Security Council Resolution 1701," referring to a previous agreement renewing UNIFIL's mandate at the end of a 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Saudi Arabia called for "the preservation of Lebanon's sovereignty, security and stability and the return of the displaced to their homes in safety and security."

Palestinians in Gaza and some Israelis have misgivings

Still, some Israelis remain skeptical. "This deal, we still know nothing about it," Avraham Moreno, displaced from Shlomi, a village on the border with Lebanon, tells NPR. "We have very, very mixed feelings, even though we really want to return home."

And in Gaza, there are worries as well. Wala Hanuna, 34, a Palestinian displaced by Israel's nearly 14-month military offensive there, worried that the Israeli military would now be free to wreak more destruction on the territory. "We read the news that the Israeli army fighting in Lebanon will go now to Gaza," she said. "Maybe the war here will last another year, with no one thinking how we will get out of this."

Hamas, the militant group that Israel has been fighting in Gaza, thanked Hezbollah for its "pivotal role … in support of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance, and the great sacrifices," including the death of Nasrallah.

On the Lebanese side of the border, "many of the country's displaced may not be able to return home for months, as Israel has razed entire villages near the 'Blue Line' border," according to David Wood, a senior analyst on Lebanon at Crisis Group. The Blue Line is the demarcation in southern Lebanon from where Israel withdrew in 2000.

Humanitarian aid agencies see challenges ahead

The United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, says the fighting has limited access to southern Lebanon, where more than 188,000 people live in more than 1,000 government-assigned collective shelters, many of which have reached maximum capacity. "The heavy bombardments have also had a devastating impact on public services and infrastructure," the agency said.

In a statement on the ceasefire, UNICEF said it hopes the agreement "will bring an end to the war which has killed more than 240 children, injured around 1,400, and upended the lives of countless others."

"Urgent work must now begin to ensure this peace is sustained. Children and families must be able to return to their communities safely, especially those displaced in shelters and host communities," the agency said.

Scott Neuman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel. Lauren Frayer contributed reporting from Beirut; Kat Lonsdorf and Daniel Estrin contributed from Tel Aviv.

