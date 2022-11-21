© 2022 90.5 WESA
National & International News

These are the migrants who plant and pick the strawberries in your supermarket

By Ari Shapiro,
Miguel MaciasAyen BiorMatt OzugSarah Handel
Published November 21, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST
Mamadou Diop, 52, stands in front of the strawberry farms where he does seasonal work in Palos de la Frontera, Spain on October 16. Born in Senegal, Diop speaks more than five languages. He lives in makeshift housing near the farms, and he sends money back to his wife and children in Joal Fadiouth, Senegal.
Ricci Shryock for NPR
If you've ever had strawberries, there is a good chance they were grown in a province in southern Spain called Huelva.

Spain is the second largest producer of strawberries, behind the United States.

And the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding.

The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.

They describe challenging conditions in the fields and with their bosses, who are often slow to give them work papers. When they are not working, they have to worry about ducking the police and danger in a nearby settlement where most of them live.

Listen to our full report by clicking or tapping the play button above.

Ari Shapiro
Miguel Macias
Ayen Bior
Matt Ozug
Sarah Handel
