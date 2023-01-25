© 2023 90.5 WESA
The number of journalist deaths worldwide rose nearly 50% in 2022 from previous year

By Ayana Archie
Published January 25, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, May 19, 2022.
Majdi Mohammed
/
AP
Yellow tape marks bullet holes on a tree and a portrait and flowers create a makeshift memorial, at the site where Palestinian-American Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin, May 19, 2022.

Sixty-seven members of the press were killed in 2022, the highest number since 2018, according to the annual report from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

At least 41 journalists, or more than 60%, were killed in retaliation for their work. A motive for the other 26 are being investigated by the CPJ.

The total of journalist deaths, which was almost 50% higher than in 2021, was propelled by the coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as violence in Latin America.

Over half of 2022's killings occurred in just three countries–Ukraine (15), Mexico (13), and Haiti (7), the highest yearly numbers CPJ has ever recorded for these countries since it began compiling data in 1992.

Researchers have recorded a total of 151 journalist killings in Mexico since 1992. It has one of the highest totals in the world, along with Russia, Syria, the Philippines, Iraq, Colombia, Brazil, Algeria and Somalia.

"In a country characterized by corruption and organized crime, it's unclear how many were targeted directly because of their work ... Members of the press in Mexico are confronting a crisis that is exceptional outside of war zones," the CPJ has said.

In Haiti, recent violence has been sparked by civil unrest and gang violence following the 2021 assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse. The country has not elected a leader since.

Four journalists each were killed in Colombia, Brazil and Chile.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ayana Archie
