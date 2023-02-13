© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & International News

The U.S. is urging Americans to leave Russia 'immediately' due to security risks

By Charles Maynes
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
Natalia Kolesnikova
/
AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow.

MOSCOW — The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is urging Americans to leave Russia "immediately" due to security risks amid the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned of the "unpredictable consequences" of the war in Ukraine, and said dual U.S.-Russian citizens in particular risked being forcibly conscripted into Russia's armed forces.

The embassy also cautioned that Americans in general faced potential harassment or wrongful detention by Russia's security services.

The Kremlin shrugged off calls for Americans to leave the country as "not new."

Next week will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

This story originally appeared in NPR's Newscast.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
National & International News NPR News
Charles Maynes
See stories by Charles Maynes
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More