© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & International News

Photos: The coronation of King Charles III

By Nicole Werbeck
Published May 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
Kirsty Wigglesworth
/
AP
Britain's King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

The coronation of King Charles III is underway in London.

After riding to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn carriage, King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, are being anointed with holy oil from Jerusalem.

Many of the crown jewels are on display – in up to 7 crowns, as well as a golden orb and scepters used in the ceremony.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is here – but her husband Joe Biden is not. No U.S. president has ever attended a United Kingdom coronation. Another famous American who's not here – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Harry is, though.

It's a scaled-back event, compared to Charles' mother's coronation 70 years ago. With a shorter parade route and a nod to Britain's many religions. It's also a bank holiday weekend — a day off work Monday for many here.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
Ben Birchall / AP
/
AP
King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.
St Edward's Crown is carried during the coronation ceremony.
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
/
AP
St Edward's Crown is carried during the coronation ceremony.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Brandon Bell / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort traveling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble / Pool/AFP via Getty Images
/
Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey.
Phil Noble / AP
/
AP
Britain's Prince Harry arrives to attend Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey.

National & International News
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
Dear Reader:
As a public media organization, WESA provides free and accessible news service to the public.

Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More