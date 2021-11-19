On-Air Programming Specials

Thursday 11/25, 9 AM

GIVING THANKS

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. It’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of the spirit of the holiday. Special guests Stanley Tucci and Naomi Shihab Nye join our Thanksgiving table, and music from Eric Whitacre, Bach, Copland and more complete the scene.

Friday 11/26, 9 AM

AGING IN COMMUNITY

Within a decade, America will be looking different. As 70 million Baby Boomers enter retirement, there will be more older adults than children -- for the first time in history. This huge societal change will affect how families provide eldercare, how older Americans access transportation, and whether people can age in their own homes. In this documentary project, 'Humankind' tells stories of how communities are attempting to become more age-friendly. What changes will this mean for how families relate, how our streets and sidewalks are designed, how we use technology?

Sunday 11/28, 4 PM

HANUKKAH LIGHTS

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Friday 12/3, 8 PM

HANUKKAH LIGHTS (re-broadcast)

The best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years.

Thursday 12/23, 9 AM

KEVIN GAVIN’S 45th ANNUAL ALL-REQUEST HOLIDAY MUSIC SHOW

Friday 12/24, 9 AM

TINSEL TALES

Three hours of the best and most-requested holiday stories from the NPR collection. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Friday 12/24, 8 PM

JONATHAN WINTERS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by NPR's Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy.

Friday 12/24, 9 PM

JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music, captured live in concert with a small audience. The all- star line up includes Patrice Rushen, Gerald Clayton and Eric Reed. Felix Contreras hosts.

Friday 12/24, 10 PM

JAZZ NIGHT IN AMERICA: A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

This holiday, Jazz Night in America will present popular jazz artists sharing their seasonal music from forthcoming holiday albums. Enjoy first-person stories and memories from the musicians and hear festive originals and new takes on classics in this special episode. Christian McBride hosts.

Saturday 12/25, 7 AM

TINSEL TALES

Stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Saturday 12/25, 6 PM

A SWINGING HOLIDAY JAZZ PARTY WITH WYNTON MARSALIS

Wynton Marsalis hosts an hour of holiday jazz favorites by Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Saturday 12/25, 7 PM

JAZZ PIANO CHRISTMAS

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music, captured live in concert with a small audience. The all- star line up includes Patrice Rushen, Gerald Clayton and Eric Reed. Felix Contreras hosts.

