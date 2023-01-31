WESA Voter Guide
A primer on voting information and who is running in the 2023 election for offices in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Important Dates & Deadlines
Special election for Pa. State House districts 32, 34 and 35: Feb. 7, 2023
Primary election: May 16, 2023
(Last day to register for primary: May 1, 2023)
General election: Nov. 7, 2023
(Last day to register for general election: Oct. 23, 2023)
Can you vote in the special election? Find your district and polling place.
2023 Special Election: Race Overviews
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates running for state House districts in southwestern Pennsylvania — and what's at stake in each contest. (Not sure what districts you're in? Find out here.)
2023 Election Coverage