WESA Voter Guide

Important Dates & Deadlines

Special election for Pa. State House districts 32, 34 and 35: Feb. 7, 2023

Primary election: May 16, 2023

(Last day to register for primary: May 1, 2023)

General election: Nov. 7, 2023

(Last day to register for general election: Oct. 23, 2023)

Can you vote in the special election? Find your district and polling place.