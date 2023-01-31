© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WESA Voter Guide

A primer on voting information and who is running in the 2023 election for offices in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Important Dates & Deadlines
Special election for Pa. State House districts 32, 34 and 35: Feb. 7, 2023
Primary election: May 16, 2023
(Last day to register for primary: May 1, 2023)
General election: Nov. 7, 2023
(Last day to register for general election: Oct. 23, 2023)

Can you vote in the special election? Find your district and polling place.

wesa voting matters horizontal
May 2022 membership pledge drive.png

2023 Special Election: Race Overviews
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates running for state House districts in southwestern Pennsylvania — and what's at stake in each contest. (Not sure what districts you're in? Find out here.)

2023 Election Coverage