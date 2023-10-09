© 2023 90.5 WESA
WESA Voter Guide: 2023 Primary Election

A primer on voting information and who is running in the 2023 primary election for offices in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

Election workers set up voting booth dividers at a polling place.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
WESA Voter Guide
How to find your district and polling place in Pennsylvania — and guidance on voting in person
Patrick Doyle
Information on how to find your polling place and district, as well as how to vote in person, for the 2023 primary election in Allegheny County and Pennsylvania.
A person drops off a mail-in ballot at an election ballot return box in Willow Grove, Pa., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
WESA Voter Guide
How to vote by mail and return your mail ballot for Pa.'s 2023 primary election
Patrick Doyle
An I Voted sticker on a sweater.
Amanda Berg
/
Spotlight PA
Politics & Government
Pa. primary election 2023: A basic guide to vetting candidates for school board, judge, and more
Stephen Caruso | Spotlight PA

Important Dates & Deadlines
Primary election: May 16, 2023
(Last day to register for primary: May 1, 2023)
General election: Nov. 7, 2023
(Last day to register for general election: Oct. 23, 2023)

2023 Primary Election: Race Overviews
Select a race below to learn more about the candidates running in contested elections in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, as well as statewide judicial positions.

Allegheny County: Countywide Offices
Allegheny County Council
Pittsburgh: Citywide Offices
Pittsburgh City Council
Pittsburgh Public Schools Board
State Supreme Court, Commonwealth Court & Superior Court

Why isn't my district included? The WESA Voter Guide focuses on local offices in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County and statewide judicial races. If you don’t see your district listed, that means a candidate is running unopposed (or that office may not be up for election this cycle!).

Any feedback on the WESA Voter Guide? Please email Patrick Doyle: pdoyle@wesa.fm.

WESA Voting Matters is funded in part by a generous grant from The Heinz Endowments, as well as support from Susan Downs Pettigrew and Terrell Jefferson, Gwen Hepler in loving memory of her husband Dan Hepler, Rick and Bonnie from Mt. Lebanon, and two anonymous donors. You too can support our effort to create a more informed voter base by giving here.
